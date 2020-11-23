John Lydon suffered flea bites to the penis after befriending squirrels

John Lydon has said he suffered flea bites to the penis, a consequence of him befriending squirrels at his house in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

READ MORE: The least punk things John Lydon has ever said

According to the Daily Star, the former Sex Pistols frontman has been bringing squirrels into his home, leading to a subsequent flea infestation.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a fucking flea bite on it. And there’s another one on the inside of my leg,” Lydon said.

Advertisement

He continued: “The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Lydon doubled down on his support for Donald Trump, following backlash over his initial declaration of support for the outgoing US president.

Appearing live from his Los Angeles home, he told Good Morning Britain: “I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people.”

He added: “Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?”

His comments came shortly after Trump falsely claimed he had won and confirmed he would seek Supreme Court action to prevent the further counting of votes.

Advertisement

Prior to the election Primal Scream came to Lydon’s defence after a photo surfaced of the singer in a ‘Make America Great Again’ shirt.