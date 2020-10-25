John Lydon threw out planned Public Image Ltd album to look after his wife

John Lydon has spoken about throwing out a planned Public Image Ltd album to prioritise taking care of his wife.

Lydon’s wife Nora Forster has Alzheimer’s Disease, which the musician first spoke about in 2018.

Speaking to MOJO recently, the star confirmed he had been working on new music but had scrapped it. “It was a very difficult time even before the lockdown, because of Nora’s Alzheimer’s, which had just kicked in,” he explained.

“We were in a recording studio in the middle of the country with nothing but sheep about and her mind just freaked out. All my attention was on that, and the bits of songs we did put together were rubbish-y and confused.”

He added that he “wasn’t together” at that time. “It was my fault,” he said. “I couldn’t juxtapose between a ‘happy’ album and all that calamity.”

Lydon said that, despite not being Christian, he saw it as a test from God or “Mother Nature”. “They do like to drop these bombs, just when you’re at your most superciliously confident, it’s like a well-earned kick up the arse,” he said. “But it gives you an opportunity to be open and honest.”

Meanwhile, the PiL and Sex Pistols frontman said earlier this month that he was voting for Trump in the upcoming US presidential election. Lydon obtained citizenship for America in 2013.

“I’d be daft as a brush not to [vote for Trump],” he said. “He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”