John Mayer announces North American solo tour

John Mayer has announced a solo tour, with the singer-songwriter set to perform 19 arena dates across North America in March and April.

The tour will kick off in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on March 11, before heading to Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago. April will then see Mayer play shows in St. Paul, Denver, Phoenix, Palm Desert, Sacramento, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up with a concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 14.

Lizzy McAlpine will be on support duties for the first third of the tour, while Alec Benjamin will open at the last six shows. Sandwiched between those dates will be another special guest who is yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale next Friday (February 3).

“Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days,” Mayer wrote on social media when announcing the shows. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.”

John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023

In May, Mayer will also embark on his final tour with Dead & Company, with the supergroup – consisting of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – set to disband this year.

Mayer’s most recent album, the ’80s-inspired ‘Sob Rock’, arrived in 2021. In a four-star review, NME called it a “passion project that toasts to the good old days, when musicians were more inclined to follow instincts and feelings than clicks and likes”.

John Mayer’s 2023 solo tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 11 – Newark NJ, Prudential Center

Monday 13 – Boston MA, TD Garden

Wednesday 15 – New York NY, Madison Square Garden

Saturday 18 – Pittsburgh PA, PPG Paints Arena

Monday 20 – Toronto ON, Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday 22 – Detroit MI, Little Caesars Arena

Friday 24 – Nashville TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday 25 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

Monday 27 – Atlanta GA, State Farm Arena

Wednesday 29 – St. Louis MO, Enterprise Center

Friday 31 – Chicago IL, United Center

APRIL

Saturday 1 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center

Monday 3 – Denver CO, Ball Arena

Wednesday 5 – Phoenix AZ, Footprint Center

Thursday 6 – Palm Desert CA, Acrisure Arena

Saturday 8 – Sacramento CA, Golden 1 Center

Monday 10 – Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena

Tuesday 11 – Seattle WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday 14 – Los Angeles CA, Kia Forum