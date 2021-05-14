John Mayer assures his next album will “all fire up very soon”

After teasing the completion of his eighth studio album in March, John Mayer has taken to Instagram with the promise of an official announcement on the horizon.

Mayer wrote in an Instagram Story today (May 14), “I know many of you have been waiting patiently for my next album…

“I assure you it’ll all fire up very soon.

“I’ll put it like this: every day you have to go without my new music is another day I can work harder to make sure it gets heard by as many people as [sic] might enjoy it.

“I hope you’ll think it’s worth the wait.”

Back in March, Mayer confirmed that work on his next solo album had been completed, with a single being prepared for release. “My album is recorded, mixed and mastered,” he declared in a TikTok video. “I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.”

The new record will follow his seventh LP, ‘The Search for Everything’, which was released in 2017.

Mayer has been anything but quiet since his last longform offering, though. The Connecticut native released his platinum-certified standalone single ‘New Light’ in 2018, followed by ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’ and ‘Carry Me Away’ in 2019.

Watch the video for ‘New Light’ below.

He’s also collaborated with a string of genre-diverse artists in recent years, including R&B trendsetter Khalid on the track ‘Outta My Head’, which appeared on Khalid’s acclaimed second album, ‘Free Spirit’. Other guest spots include three Travis Scott songs from the 2018 album ‘Astroworld’, two cuts with singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar on his 2019 album ‘Case Study 01’, and a track with the late Mac Miller on the 2018 ‘Swimming’ record.

Most recently, Big Sean revealed that he’s sitting on three unfinished tracks with Mayer, stating in a recent interview with NME that, “John and James Fauntleroy did a 17-hour lock-in session. I linked up with John one other time after that but we really gotta link back up soon. There’s at least two or three great ideas there.”

In addition to his musical efforts, Mayer is reportedly nearing a deal to host his own talk show, expected to launch on the Paramount+ streaming service. As reported in April, the show would feature performance segments and interviews with “musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club”.