John Mayer gets restraining order against “stalker”

A temporary order against Ryan Jeremy Knight has been granted

John Mayer has been granted a temporary restraining order against his alleged “stalker”.

Legal documents filed in California revealed that Ryan Jeremy Knight had been sending the guitarist and members of his team threats, including some which referenced John Lennon’s murderer Mark David Chapman, and serial killer Ted Bundy.

According to Sky News, Knight allegedly told Mayer: “I’ve put many a Jew in the hospital.”

The two have never met, but it’s been revealed that Knight was removed by security from a North Carolina venue that Mayer was performing at back in June.

The acquired documents revealed that Mayer has suffered “substantial emotional duress” from the alleged advances of Knight.

The temporary restraining order states that Knight must stay at least 100ft away from Mayer and his home.

A court hearing, set for August 27, will determine whether the restraining order, currently temporary, should be made permanent.

Mayer is currently in the middle of a worldwide tour. He last released an album in 2017 with ‘The Search For Everything’.

Last year, Mayer penned a tribute to the late Mac Miller. Taking to Instagram, Mayer – who contributed guitar to the song ‘Small Worlds’ on Miller’s final album, ‘Swimming’ – remarked that 2018 was going to be “Mac Miller’s year”.

“He made a quantum leap in his music. That’s incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway,” Mayer wrote. “You don’t get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in.