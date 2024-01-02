John Mayer goes viral for New Year’s Eve interview live from a cat bar in Japan

John Mayer has gone viral after taking part in a New Year’s Eve interview, live from a cat bar in Japan.

The moment took place during a live interview for the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast over the weekend, when the singer, songwriter and guitarist tuned in live from a bar filled with cats in Tokyo.

Mayer had been spending time in Japan to perform three shows at the Blue Note jazz club in Tokyo between December 29 and 31, and following his final gig had visited a venue called Cats In The Box.

However, during the interview it was co-host Anderson Cooper who fell into hysterics as he was not expecting the musician in the unconventional interview location.

“It’s a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It’s a cat bar. I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place,” Mayer told co-host Andy Cohen, surrounded by cats as Cooper was heard laughing off-screen.

At one point, the singer also began feeding the cats treats as the hosts tried to guess their names, and Cooper was heard exclaiming, “There’s cats everywhere!”, to which Mayer responded: “Yes! We are at a cat bar. It’s called Cats In The Box in Tokyo – celebrating New Year’s. We’re already halfway through the first day of 2024.”

“[It’s] just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious,” Cohen told the artist, explaining why his co-host was laughing so much during the interview.

Check out the moment below.

Elsewhere in the interview, the guitarist was asked whether he has any further plans to tour with his band Dead & Company, following rumours that the band would reform for some live shows at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Responding to the rumours, Mayer said: “I’m not at liberty to say… just yet. But have hope, is what I’ll say.”

Following his three shows in Tokyo, Mayer is set to continue his solo tour through spring – including stops in Sweden, Denmark, France and more.

Two stops in London are also planned, taking place at The O2 on March 18 and 19. Visit here to buy tickets.