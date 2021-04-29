John Mayer reportedly nearing deal for talk show based on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

John Mayer is reportedly nearing a deal to host his own talk show based on the format of the long-running Later… with Jools Holland.

Variety reported April 28 that the musician is working out a deal with CBS streaming service Paramount+ to host a weekly show. It would feature performance segments and interviews with “musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club”.

Plans for the Mayer show reportedly include specials to air on the CBS network, and there is “talk” of tie-ins with the Grammys, which airs on CBS.

NME has reached out to representatives for Paramount+ for comment. A representative for Mayer told NME no one was available for comment.

Mayer was apparently close to a deal with CBS for a music and variety TV show in 2009, as Billboard reported at the time. Then-CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler reportedly said that the project was under development and an agreement was near.

In 2015, Mayer had guest-hosted The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson for CBS after the host’s departure. Ferguson’s spot has since been taken by James Corden. Watch a clip of a monologue Mayer delivered on The Late Late Show below.

On the music front, Mayer recently revealed on TikTok that his eighth studio album is completed.

“My album is recorded, mixed and mastered,” he wrote. “I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.” Last October, Big Sean said he has been sitting on three unreleased tracks recorded with the singer.