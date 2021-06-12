John Mayer has shared a beautiful acoustic rendition of his new single ‘Last Train Home’ – watch it below.

Taken from the singer, songwriter and guitarist’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Sob Rock’, the original version of the track features vocals from Maren Morris and sounds like was recorded in the ’80s at the height of yacht rock.

Taking to Instagram this evening (June 12), Mayer decided to give fans a live acoustic rendition of the record.

“I decided to take the new song for a spin on acoustic guitar,” he wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for embracing this track the way you have. It makes me even more excited for you to hear the album.”

You can watch Mayer’s stripped back version of ‘Last Train Home’ below:

Mayer announced the release of ‘Sob Rock’ earlier this month, sharing its ’80s-inspired artwork on social media.

Set to arrive on July 16, it’s his first album since 2017’s ‘The Search For Everything’, a loose concept album based around dealing with a breakup.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Sob Rock’ below:

01. ‘Last Train Home’

02. ‘Shouldn’t Matter But It Does’

03. ‘New Light’

04. ‘Why You No Love Me’

05. ‘Wild Blue’

06. ‘Shot In The Dark’

07. ‘I Guess I Just Feel Like’

08. ‘Til The Right One Comes’

09. ‘Carry Me Away’

10. ‘All I Want Is To Be With You’

In addition to new music, Mayer is reportedly nearing a deal to host his own talk show, expected to launch on the Paramount+ streaming service.

As reported in April, the show would feature performance segments and interviews with “musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club”.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has revealed that he’s sitting on three unfinished tracks with John Mayer.