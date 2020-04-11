Entertainment website Consequence of Sound has announced a livestream tribute to late country singer-songwriter John Prine this Easter Saturday (April 11).

Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine will feature cover performances of Prine’s catalogue from “friends, collaborators” and fans including Norah Jones, Kevin Morby, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy and Grace Potter. Also set to appear are The Head and the Heart, John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Sara and Sean Watkins of Watkins Family Hour, Lake Street Dive, The Lone Bellow’s Zach Williamas, Marcus King, Butch Walker, Valerie June and more.

The tribute stream will begin at 6pm GMT/2pm EDT on CoS’ Instagram page. Per CoS, the stream will honour the wishes of Prine’s wife Fiona by benefiting three charities of her choosing: homeless charities Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, as well as Thistle Farms, which helps female victims of human trafficking. Donations will be encouraged throughout the free livestream.

Advertisement

The website wrote a full schedule is still to come, and that the lineup is subject to change.

Prine passed away on Monday (April 6) this week from COVID-19 complications. He was 73. Numerous musicians, including Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, Rosanne Cash, Jim James and Nils Lofgren, have already paid tribute to Prine on social media.