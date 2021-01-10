Jon Schaffer’s Iced Earth bandmates say they don’t condone Capitol riots

The bandmates of Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer have released a statement following the news the musician is wanted by US authorities for his involvement at the Capitol riots on January 6.

Schaffer is wanted by Metropolitan Police in D.C. after he was pictured among the crowd of Trump supporters who breached the central US government building on January 6, while Congress were in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Releasing a statement via bassist Luke Appleton’s Instagram page today (January 10), the other members of the Florida heavy metal outfit – Appleton, Stu Block, Jake Dreyer and Brent Smedley – began by saying they understood the concerns their silence had caused some people, explaining they needed time to properly process events before making a statement.

“We absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots,” the band said, “or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building.

“We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.”

Read the full statement below:

Schaffer was photographed among the rioters who breached security at the Capitol and, in one image captured by AFP’s Roberto Schmidt, appeared to be wildly gesticulating in the middle of the chaotic scenes.

He has since appeared as part of a PowerPoint presentation from D.C. police which documents people sought after for “unrest-related offences” and the unlawful entry of Capitol grounds.

Musicians John Maus and Ariel Pink have also come under fire for their attendance of the rally in Washington, with Pink being dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer, earlier this week.