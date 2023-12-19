John Squire continues to tease Liam Gallagher collab album by hailing him as “in the same class as Dylan, Jagger and Rotten”

John Squire has continued to tease his joint LP with Liam Gallagher by sharing a video comparing the latter to Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and Johnny Rotten.

Today (December 19), the former The Stone Roses guitarist took to his official Instagram account to share a video clip of Gallagher performing solo on stage throughout the years. In the video’s audio, Squire is heard saying: “Liam Gallagher is one of the all time great rock and roll voices. I put him in the same class as Dylan, Lennon, Jagger & Rotten.”

The video post follows Gallagher’s teaser clip which he shared yesterday, December 18 on his Instagram account. The video showed Squire playing guitar throughout the years as well as him joining Oasis on stage. In the video’s audio, Gallagher is heard, saying: “John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion.”

Both Squire and Gallagher have also shared the link to gallaghersquire.com in their Instagram bios. The website’s landing page features both of their names at the top and gives fans the opportunity to sign up for their mailing list in order to receive more information.

There is still no official date or any announcements about the release of the joint LP.

The idea of a collaborative album between the two Mancunian icons was first hinted at in June 2022, when the former Oasis frontman brought out Squire for his Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’. “Super group incoming LG JS,” read one of Gallagher’s tweets at the time.

Last September, while speaking in an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Gallagher confirmed that the pair are “definitely” going to work together. In response to Wilkinson’s request for an update, Gallagher said: “Yeah. Serious, man. But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

Back in October, Gallagher took to his X/Twitter account and teased that the pair’s joint LP will be “the best record since ‘Revolver’”, in reference to The Beatles‘ seventh LP.

Another fan responded to Gallagher’s tweet calling it a “big statement” to make to which the singer replied: “What’s coming your way is bigger I’m being humble it pisses all over it.”

In other news, the support acts joining Gallagher for the UK and Ireland shows of his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe Tour’ were recently confirmed.

Announced by music industry executive, record label owner and Oasis’ former manager Alan McGee on Instagram, the support for the UK and Ireland dates next June will come from indie bands Cast and The View.

The announcement of the support acts comes following news that Gallagher recently added a Belfast show with Kasabian to his ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour, taking place on August 16.

It was also revealed that Gallagher will take his ‘Definitely Maybe’ show to Reading & Leeds next summer. He’ll headline the 2024 edition of the festival alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

Additionally, Gallagher is scheduled to top the bill at next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and previously claimed that his brother and former bandmate Noel had been asked to participate in the special tour, but “refused”.