John Stamos pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with touching video

John Stamos has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by sharing a video of the late drummer on social media.

Hawkins died last Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. Confirming the news, Foo Fighters said in a statement that they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their bandmate.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they continued. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Many figures from the music world and beyond have shared tributes to Hawkins online, while the likes of Liam Gallagher, Elton John and Coldplay dedicated recent performances to the late musician.

On Tuesday (March 29) actor and musician Stamos remembered his “pal” Hawkins by sharing a touching clip of the drummer on Instagram.

“Hey kiddos,” Hawkins says at the start of the clip. “Guess you guys are hanging out with Stamos today. My name is Taylor Hawkins; I play drums in the Foo Fighters. Stamos is a good buddy of mine, he’s a good guy, I really like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. Just a great dude, all that stuff.”

Hawkins, however, goes on to joke with viewers that he’s “a little upset” over Stamos being chosen for a GEICO insurance TV advert over him.

“Because I was supposed to do that GEICO commercial,” he continues. “You know that GEICO commercial where he flips the stick? That was mine! Originally that was mine. But they decided to go with Stamos ’cause he’s better looking!

“But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos, I got this. It goes me, Tommy Lee, Stamos.”

In the caption to the footage, Stamos wrote: “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal!” He added the hashtag “#gonewaytoofuckingsoon”. You can see the post above.

Stamos, who’s occasionally played drums for The Beach Boys, previously spoke of the last text message that he’d received from Hawkins.

He tweeted: “This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die’ Wise words from my friend- put that shit together!

“I’m so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters cancelled all of their scheduled tour dates “in light of the staggering loss” of Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” a statement read. “Instead, let’s take the time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

They signed off: “With love, Foo Fighters.”

Meanwhile, the Grammys looks set to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins during its 2022 ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada this Sunday (April 3).