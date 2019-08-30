John Travolta on confusing Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs: “I should’ve just gone all the way with it”

The actor almost gave Swift's VMA to Jolie at the ceremony this week

John Travolta has spoken about mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at this year’s MTV VMAs.

The actor presented the award for Video Of The Year with Queen Latifah at the ceremony in New Jersey this week (August 26), which was won by Swift’s clip for ‘You Need To Calm Down’.

The pop star was joined on stage to collect the award by some of the stars of the video, including drag queen and Swift impersonator Jolie. She arrived on stage before the singer and Travolta went to hand her Swift’s award.

Speaking to Dallas-Fort Worth’s Hot 93.3, the actor explained that he had known Swift for years. “She’s been so good to my daughter and my wife,” he said. “I’ve written her notes and she’s written back.”

Discussing the VMAs moment in question, he continued: “There were so many people that bombarded the stage and I was looking for her. So the video has me looking, trying to find her but I thought it was so funny the way that it was interpreted.

“Sometimes I fantasise what if I had given the award to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome! I should’ve just gone all the way with it.”

Swift used her acceptance speech at the ceremony to call on the White House to respond to the Equality Act petition featured in her video. The US government later replied to the star by rehashing an old statement about the act.

Last week (August 23), Swift released her seventh album ‘Lover’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Despite the odd dud, ‘Lover’ is a welcome reminder of her songwriting skills and ability to craft sonically inviting pop music. Together with co-producers including Jack “Bleachers” Antonoff and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid), she’s made another slick and accessible record flecked with surprising production flourishes.”