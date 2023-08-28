John Travolta hangs out with Pantera at a Metallica gig

Pantera supported Metallica at a California stadium gig at the weekend, and hung out with John Travolta afterwards.

Metallica were playing a huge gig at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday (August 25), with Pantera in support.

As shown in backstage photos shared by the band on Instagram, Travolta was among the revellers hanging out in the dressing room.

Others getting involved in the festivities included Mötley Crüe members Tommy Lee and John 5 as well as Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

See what unfolded below.

Last week ahead of the California gig, Pantera paid tribute to late guitarist Dimebag Darrell on what would have been his 57th birthday. The tribute took place during the band’s recent stop in Austin, Texas – the same state in which the late guitarist was born in 1966.

Taking to the stage on Sunday (August 20), the new line-up told the crowd that the day would have been his 57th birthday towards the start of the show. They also launched into a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, while encouraging the audience to sing along.

Later in the show, the members also took a brief break during the set to have a drink in honour of the musician – who was killed in 2004. Here, Randy Blythe, the frontman of opening act Lamb Of God, rolled out a beverage cart and passed out a round of Dimebag’s favourite drink, a “black-tooth grin” (whiskey with a splash of Coca-Cola).

Pantera announced plans to reunite with a revamped line-up back in July 2022 – this saw Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums joining frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

The heavy metal veterans current string of live shows marks their first headline tour in 22 years. It kicked off earlier this month with a opening show in Pennsylvania. They are also playing multiple shows as support for Metallica on their ‘M72’ tour.