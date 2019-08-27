John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Oops!

He’s no stranger to award ceremony cock ups – and that’s exactly what happened to John Travolta again last night.

After famously butchering the pronunciation of Idina Menzel at the Oscars, the screen icon appeared at the MTV VMAs to hand the Video of the Year award to Taylor Swift for ‘You Need To Calm Down’.

But things took an awkward turn when Travolta seemingly mistook RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jade Jolie for the singer. In footage posted on Twitter, Travolta is seen attempting to hand her the trophy – only for Jolie to kindly laugh off the error and give Travolta a side-hug.

In Travolta’s defence, Jolie bears a strong resemblance to the star and is even known for her extremely accurate impression.

Meanwhile, Swift called on the White House to respond to the Equality Act petition featured in her video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ as she collected the award.

