John Travolta mistakes drag queen for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Oops!
He’s no stranger to award ceremony cock ups – and that’s exactly what happened to John Travolta again last night.
After famously butchering the pronunciation of Idina Menzel at the Oscars, the screen icon appeared at the MTV VMAs to hand the Video of the Year award to Taylor Swift for ‘You Need To Calm Down’.
But things took an awkward turn when Travolta seemingly mistook RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jade Jolie for the singer. In footage posted on Twitter, Travolta is seen attempting to hand her the trophy – only for Jolie to kindly laugh off the error and give Travolta a side-hug.
In Travolta’s defence, Jolie bears a strong resemblance to the star and is even known for her extremely accurate impression.
Meanwhile, Swift called on the White House to respond to the Equality Act petition featured in her video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ as she collected the award.
At the end of the video for the second single from ‘Lover’, Swift sent a message to viewers asking them to “show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally”.
“At the end of this video there was a petition – and there still is a petition – for the equality act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law,” she continued. “I wanna thank everyone that signed that petition because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount it would need to warrant a response from the White House.”
Meanwhile, Swift released her seventh album ‘Lover’ last week (August 23). In a four-star review, NME said: “Despite the odd dud, ‘Lover’ is a welcome reminder of her songwriting skills and ability to craft sonically inviting pop music. Together with co-producers including Jack “Bleachers” Antonoff and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid), she’s made another slick and accessible record flecked with surprising production flourishes.”