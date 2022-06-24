John Williams to retire from scoring films after ‘Indiana Jones 5’

John Williams, famed composer behind the film scores for Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more is set to retire scoring films after completing his work on the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film.

In an interview with Associated Press, Williams, 90, revealed, “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film,”

“So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

AP notes that Ford has yet to make such a public statement. Williams did leave himself room for a return, however, telling the outlet he didn’t want to be seen as “categorically eliminating any activity” from his future plans.

While Williams is moving away from scoring film, the five-time Oscar winner has stated that he will still be involved in music. He is reportedly currently writing a piano concerto for Emanuel Ax following his release of the album ‘A Gathering of Friends’ with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Released on May 20, the album consisted of cello concertos and new arrangements from the scores of Schindler’s List, Lincoln and Munich.

Williams concluded the interview with an upbeat note, marvelling at the possibilities of a future he will most likely miss: “I’d love to be around in 100 years to see what people are doing with film and sound and spatial, aural and visual effects. It has a tremendous future, I think.”

“I can sense great possibility and great future in the atmospherics of the whole experience. I’d love to come back and see and hear it all.”

The first image from Indiana Jones 5 was recently revealed by Ford at the Star Wars Celebration on May 26, adding that he is “very proud of the movie that we made”. The actor also paid tribute to Williams at the event, adding, “It’s a special honour for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday. I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it.”