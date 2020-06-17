Johnny Borrell has responded to the time Matty Healy called him “a wanker” in a 2013 interview, revealing that he has still never met Healy and saying “it seems like a strange thing to say!”

Borrell was speaking to NME for the latest edition of ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ in which the Razorlight frontman looked back over his career by answering questions on topics such as old song lyrics and appearing on the cover of Vogue.

During the interview, Borrell was asked if he knew which frontman once said in a Guardian interview: “We’re not worried about becoming a bunch of wankers because the people who become wankers were always gonna become wankers. Johnny Borrell is a wanker because he’s a wanker, not because Razorlight got massive”?

Borrell said in reply: “Hmm … Whoever it is, he didn’t say it to my face!”

Upon learning that the remarks were made by The 1975’s Healy in a 2013 interview, Borrell registered his surprise at the comments.

“Well, I don’t think I’ve ever met him so it seems like a strange thing to say!” Borrell said. “You just read that to me and I think: ‘Gosh, I hope he’s doing alright man’. ‘Cos I don’t think you give it out to people who you don’t even know unless you’re not doing alright yourself.

“All I can say to the guy is: ‘Good luck man!’”

Last month Razorlight released the song ‘Burn Camden Burn’, a never-before-heard track that was recorded back in 2009.