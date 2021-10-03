Johnny Cash’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right’ has been released to streaming

Johnny Cash’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right’ has been released for the very first time.

Taken from the Man in Black’s forthcoming live album, ‘Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968’, the 28-song set saw Cash performing with his then-new wife June Carter Cash and his backing band The Tennessee Three.

Recorded by the late Owsley Stanley at the Carousel Ballroom in San Francisco, the performance included a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right’, which features on Dylan’s 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

You can listen to Cash’s cover below:

Set to arrive on October 29, ‘Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968’ will be released on streaming and double-CD and double-LP formats.

The physical editions come with new essays by Cash’s son, John, as well as Stanley’s son Starfinder, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools. It will also include new art by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of Steve Catron’s original Carousel Ballroom concert poster.

You can pre-order the Johnny Cash live album here – see the tracklist for ‘Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968’ below.

1. ‘Cocaine Blues’

2. ‘Long Black Veil’

3. ‘Orange Blossom Special’ (CD and Digital only)

4. ‘Going To Memphis’

5. ‘The Ballad Of Ira Hayes’

6. ‘Rock Island Line’

7. ‘Guess Things Happen That Way’

8. ‘One Too Many Mornings’

9. ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’

10. ‘Give My Love To Rose’

11. ‘Green, Green Grass Of Home’

12. ‘Old Apache Squaw’

13. ‘Lorena’

14. ‘Forty Shades Of Green’

15. ‘Bad News’

16. ‘Jackson’

17. ‘Tall Lover Man’

18. ‘June’s Song Introduction’

19. ‘Wildwood Flower’

20. ‘Foggy Mountain Top’

21. ‘This Land Is Your Land’

22. ‘Wabash Cannonball’

23. ‘Worried Man Blues’

24. ‘Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man’

25. ‘Ring Of Fire’

26. ‘Big River’

27. ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’

28. ‘I Walk The Line’

Back in January, Johnny Cash was among the famous figures to be selected by former US President Donald Trump to be featured in a proposed statue-filled ‘National Garden of American Heroes’.

The plans for the Garden were cancelled by current US President Joe Biden in May.