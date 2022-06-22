Johnny Depp announces summer 2023 tour with Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp will head out on a European tour next summer with his band Hollywood Vampires, which features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.

The rock supergroup, which formed in 2012, were due to play a UK and European tour in 2021 but were forced to cancel due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A statement read: “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

Advertisement

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.”

The new dates will see the group heading to Germany and Luxembourg for a scheduled six shows in summer 2023, with more dates reportedly due to be announced.

The dates are as follows:

JUNE 2023

20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

Tickets go on sale on Monday (June 27) at 11am CET. More information and tickets can be found here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Depp and and Jeff Beck shared a new cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’.

Depp made headlines last month (May 29) when he was a surprise guest at Beck’s show in Sheffield. The pair performed covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix, and the actor went on to join Beck on stage at a handful of other gigs despite awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the time.

The pair are set to release a collaborative album called ’18’ next month. The album was recorded over the past three years and is due out on July 15.

Elsewhere, Depp thanked fans for their support in a message on social media after winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Heard.