Johnny Depp to perform with Jeff Beck at Montreux Jazz Festival

Johnny Depp will once again appear onstage with guitarist Jeff Beck, with the actor announced today as a special guest for Montreux Jazz Festival .

Depp made headlines last month (May 29) when he was a surprise guest at Beck’s show in Sheffield. The pair performed covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix, and the actor went on to join Beck on stage at a handful of other gigs despite awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the time.

Now, it has been announced that the two will appear together again at Montreaux, which runs from July 1 to July 16 on the shoreline of Lake Geneva.

Beck’s show on July 15 at the Auditorium Stravinski had already been announced, but festival organisers have now revealed that Depp will be joining him. They will perform after Van Morrison.

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck at the Montreux Jazz Festival 🔥The duo will perform after Van Morrison at the Auditorium Stravinski on Friday 15 July, the same release date as their first joint album 😍#MJF22 #MontreuxJazzFestival #WhereLegendsAreBorn #JohnnyDepp — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) June 10, 2022

The pair will release their joint album ’18’ on the same day. The album’s first single, ‘This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’, is an original by Depp and appeared yesterday.

Elsewhere, Montreux will see performances from the likes of Diana Ross, Stormzy, Björk, UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, The Smile and many more.

Depp won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard last month, where a jury found that Heard had defamed him when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence. Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Last week, meanwhile, Sam Fender apologised for posting a selfie with Depp and Beck branding them “serious heroes”. The photo was shared on Fender’s social media accounts on the same night a verdict was reached in the defamation trial.