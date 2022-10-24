Johnny Depp to tour UK with Hollywood Vampires in 2023

Hollywood Vampires have announced a UK tour with Johnny Depp for summer 2023 – check out the full list of tour dates and ticket details below.

The rock supergroup – comprising Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – will perform six UK dates next July in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The band were forced to cancel their planned 2020 tour due to the pandemic, but will return for a string of European dates in June 2023, before continuing on to the UK throughout July.

Pre-sale for Glasgow, Manchester and London starts Wednesday, October 26 at 10am here, while general starts October 28 at 10am BST and tickets can be purchased here.

THE VAMPIRES RISE AGAIN! NEW UK DATES!!! Wednesday July 5 – Scarborough

Friday July 7 – Swansea⁰Saturday July 8 – Manchester⁰Sunday July 9 – London

Tuesday July 11 – Birmingham

Wednesday July 12 – Glasgow For tickets, VIP info and more visit: https://t.co/cFmeqzENh0 pic.twitter.com/IwnWAEK0FF — Hollywood Vampires (@hollywoodvamps) October 24, 2022

Speaking in a press statement, Cooper said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid. Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour.”

“And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023. I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then…remember, leave the garlic at home!”

Hollywood Vampires 2023 European and UK tour

JUNE 2023

20 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

21 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

27 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

28 – Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany

30 – Summer in the City, Mainz, Germany

JULY 2023

5 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, UK

7 – Swansea Arena, Swansea, UK

8 – AO Arena, Manchester, UK

9 – The O2, London, UK

11 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

12 – OVO Hydro, Glasglow, UK

Earlier this year, Depp and and Jeff Beck shared a new cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’.

In May, the actor made headlines when he was a surprise guest at Beck’s show in Sheffield, before he went on to join Beck on stage at a handful of other gigs despite awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the time.

Today (October 24) it emerged that Depp and Beck are suing a professor and folklorist, Bruce Jackson, over his allegations the pair’s song ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’ plagiarises an old poem titled Hobo Ben.