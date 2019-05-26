“Calm down you indie heads” – Watch Johnny Marr shower Smiths classics upon All Points East

He also played favourites by Electronic and his new single 'Armatopia'

Yesterday saw Johnny Marr play a sun-soaked set at London’s All Points East Festival, filled with solo and Smiths classics. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Taking to the main East Stage in the late afternoon, Marr opened with ‘The Tracers’ from 2018’s acclaimed ‘Call The Comet‘, before tearing into The Smiths’ ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’. New single ‘Armatopia‘ landed like an old favourite, as did his renditions of Electronic’s ‘Get The Message’ and ‘Getting Away With It’, but the most fevered response was saved for ‘Easy Money’, ‘How Soon Is Now’ and a rare outing of ‘This Charming Man’.

Having performed The Smiths single for the first time as a solo artist back in December, Marr coyly teased the opening riff to ‘This Charming Man’ before warning the crowd “Calm down you indie heads”. He then then ripped into the song in full. The set ended with a rapturous closing of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’.

Johnny Marr’s setlist was:

The Tracers

Bigmouth Strikes Again

Armatopia

Get the Message

How Soon Is Now?

Getting Away With It

Walk Into the Sea

This Charming Man

Easy Money

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

Johnny Marr’s summer tour continues with dates at European Festivals including Glastonbury, Truck, Tramlines, Mad Cool, INMusic and many more.