Johnny Marr and The Charlatans announce huge UK 2024 co-headline outdoor shows

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans have announced a handful of huge UK 2024 co-headlining outdoor shows.

Both Marr and The Charlatans are set to perform as part of the Forest Live concert series that will take place at Cannock Chase Forest in Rugelegy on June 28, 2024. They are also both set to play the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 29, 2024.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who sign up for The Charlatans’ official mailing list from Tuesday, December 12 at 9am local time. General ticket sales for both gigs will commence on Friday, December 15 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.

We’re pleased to announce we’ll be co-headlining two shows with Johnny Marr next summer Fan pre-sale will be available for people on our mailing list from 12th Dec at 9am Sign up to the mailing list here: https://t.co/VOtlXNuvfa General sale begins Friday 15th Dec at 9am pic.twitter.com/yVCssmiAe0 — The Charlatans (@thecharlatans) December 11, 2023

Recently, Marr performed a collection of solo and Smiths classics with a 30 piece orchestra during a Manchester homecoming show.

In a four star review of the show, NME said: “Songs from Marr’s four solo albums over the last decade dominate the set, but inevitably it is the choice cuts from the past that rouse the crowd most effectively.”

He was also recently joined by The Charlatans‘ Tim Burgess for a cover of Electronic‘s ‘Getting Away With It’ at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The performance was the latest in a series of recent on-stage collaborations with Marr previously joined onstage by Gaz Coombes to perform The Smiths‘ classic ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ at Lakefest 2023.

Marr also recently released ‘Spirit Power’, his first best of collection as a solo artist.

Elsewhere, The Charlatans’ gave an impromptu performance at Manchester Piccadilly train station earlier this month.

The band’s singer Tim Burgess sang and played harmonica while bandmate Martin Brunt played a free-to-use piano that is situated on the main concourse of the station, near to Platform 10.

It was also announced that The Charlatans will be opening for New Order at a major show at Cardiff Bay on August 22, 2024. Find tickets here.

In September, Burgess announced that Tim’s Twitter Listening Party was to come to an end after three years.

The Charlatans released their 13th and most recent studio album ‘Different Days’ in 2017, although their singles compilation ‘A Head Full of Ideas’ came out in 2021.