Johnny Marr announces 2024 ‘Spirit Power’ greatest hits UK tour

Johnny Marr has announced a 2024 greatest hits tour in support of his new album ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’.

The former Smiths guitarist will kick off the tour at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on April 2, before making stops in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Bristol, London and Brighton. The tour will then wrap up at Rock City in Nottingham on April 14.

Tickets are due to go on sale this Friday, October 27, at 10am BST. You can purchase yours here. Exclusive pre-sale access is available from 10am on Wednesday, October 25 to fans who pre-order ‘Spirit Power’ here.

Advertisement

Support will also come from Gaz Coombes across all dates. “Looking forward to getting out there with my band next year for The Spirit Power Tour,” Marr wrote on Instagram today (October 23).

Last month Marr announced ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’, which will celebrate the first ten years of the artist’s solo career. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

‘Spirit Power’ has been personally curated by Marr and features songs from across his four solo albums: ‘The Messenger‘ (2013), ‘Playland (2014), ‘Call The Comet‘ (2018) and 2022 double album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4‘.

Alongside the announcement he shared first single ‘Somewhere’. Speaking about the track in a press statement, Marr said: “I’ve played a lot of arenas over the years, and in terms of songwriting, there’s nowhere to hide. For a song to work, it has to be a banger. I know it’s almost uncool to think in those terms, but I grew up in a house where my parents listened to Motown, where you couldn’t get a song released if it wasn’t full of hooks.”

The record will also include another brand new track called ‘The Answer’.

Advertisement

Also on the compilation will be non-album single releases ‘Armatopia’, ‘The Priest’ with Maxine Peake, the two brand new songs and a cover version of Depeche Mode’s ‘I Feel You’, released for Record Store Day 2015.

As part of the celebrations for his 10 years as a solo artist, Marr announced two homecoming concerts in Manchester this December with 30-piece orchestra.

In other news from the artist, Marr joined PJ Harvey onstage at her show in Manchester earlier this month, and also shared the new photo book Marr’s Guitars, which he described as “a labour of love” that celebrates his important guitars..