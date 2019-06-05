Johnny Marr announces summer 2019 UK tour dates

Johnny, Johnny, Johnny fuckin' Marr.

Johnny Marr has announced a handful of summer headline shows around his upcoming festival appearances.

Following the former Smiths‘ icon’s triumphant performance at All Points East last month, his festival tour this summer in support of 2018 album ‘Call The Comet‘ includes appearances at Glastonbury, Truck, Tramlines, Mad Cool, INMusic and many more. Now, he’s announced new headline sideshows in Exeter, Norwich, Hull and Middlesborough.

The new show dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday June 7.

Friday June 28 – EXETER Lemon Grove

Friday July 19 – NORWICH Waterfront

Wednesday July 31 – HULL Welly

Thursday August 1 – MIDDLESBROUGH Empire

Marr recently revealed to NME that he plans to release a ‘psychedelic’ new single in the coming months as he works on his new album, as well as speaking on the opportunity to turn his life into a movie. He also responded to whether or not he worries about The Smiths’ legacy in the wake of backlash to Morrissey’s recent affiliation with far right party For Britain.

“I don’t think you can change history,” Marr told NME. “I’ve said that before. I’m not worried. It’s got nothing to do with my world or my life. The songs are out there for people to judge, relate to and hear. I think that’s all going to be forgotten in a few weeks, as these things inevitably are – for better or worse. It’s always been that way.

“I understand the issue, but I’m used to stuff coming and going. I don’t worry about people missing out on the culture. That would be like saying to a teenage me ‘Are you worried about you and your mates missing out on The Velvet Underground?’ That was never going to happen. I know the way things go. Things come and go.”