Johnny Marr announces summer 2023 UK headline shows

Johnny Marr has announced a series of headline shows, set to take place across the UK later this year.

Announced today (April 25), the new tour will feature eight stops at venues across the UK and work around the numerous festival appearances the former Smiths guitarist is already set to play.

The tour spans throughout summer 2023, and will kick off with a performance at the Picturedrome in Holmfirth on July 17. From there, Marr will embark on shows in Lincoln, Northampton and Tunbridge Wells for the remainder of the month, before playing four more gigs in August.

These will feature sets in Wrexham, Frome and Plymouth, before ending with a show at the Empire in Middlesbrough on August 25. Tickets for the upcoming gigs will go on sale this Friday (April 28) at 10 am BST. Find a full list of dates below and more information about tickets here.

Johnny Marr’s 2023 UK headline show will include appearances at:

JULY

17 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

18 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

20 – Roadmender, Northampton

27 – Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells

AUGUST

9 – The Rockin Chair, Wrexham

16 – Cheese and Grain, Frome

17 – SU Main Hall, Plymouth

25 – Empire, Middlesbrough

As well as his upcoming headline shows, the indie icon will also be playing with his band at festivals including Pennfest, South Facing Festival, Lakefest, Beautiful Days, Hardwick Festival, Helsinki Festival and Victorious. All of which are scheduled for this summer, and will span from July until September.

Two performances are also included which will see Marr share a stage with The Killers. These will be at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh and the Vital Festival in Cardiff.

Last year saw the guitarist – who has played with the likes of The Smiths, The Cribs, Modest Mouse, The The, The Pretenders and Electronic with New Order‘s Bernard Sumner –released his latest solo album.

‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, was Marr’s fourth solo LP, and marked his highest charting solo album to date. In a four-star review by NME, the album was praised for having “a real sense of movement”.

“This album is the work of a man with no time for big cash reunions or the squabbling that prevents them,” it read. “Instead, he has turned in a record fuelled by soul and new ideas.”

Last week, the guitarist, songwriter and composer also announced that he would be releasing a new photo book, dedicated to his guitars.

Set for release on October 17 via Thames & Hudson, Marr’s Guitars will explore the artist’s range of instruments, gathered throughout his 40-year career, and share anecdotes about the milestones he faced during this time.