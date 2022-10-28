Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford

A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford.

Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.

“This Award will provide up to £1,000 funding to go towards musical instruments, recording equipment, or indeed anything that will help you to progress your musical journey,” a description about the award adds.

Interested applicants can fill in an online application form here, as well as submit a video of themselves performing.

“You may be invited to a meeting to discuss your application so make sure we have the correct contact details and don’t forget to upload a short video!” a note adds about the process.

Marr said in a statement about the initiative: “It’s a privilege to make a contribution to the creative development of young people.

“The Salford Foundation Trust is a great example of positive local action that makes a difference. It’s an honour to be involved.”

Peter Collins CBE, Managing Trustee from The Salford Foundation Trust, added: “I am very grateful for the support from Johnny Marr – we can’t let financial difficulties stand in the way of talent and this fund gives a young person in Salford for each of the next three years a chance to progress their talent”.

