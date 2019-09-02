Watch Johnny Marr crowdsurf following mid-set power cut at Irish festival

The guitarist's set at Electric Picnic Festival yesterday was hit with technical problems

Johnny Marr treated the crowd who watched his set at the Irish festival Electric Picnic over the weekend to a spot of crowdsurfing after the performance was hit by a power cut – watch fan-shot footage of the memorable moment below.

The County Laois festival concluded yesterday (September 1), with the former Smiths guitarist taking to the stage on the event’s final evening.

The latter stages of Marr’s set were hampered by a power cut, but, rather than bringing the set to a premature end, Marr opted to show his appreciation for his fans by jumping in the crowd to do a little bit of crowdsurfing. You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment in question below.

Taking to Twitter after the set, Marr proudly posted a picture of himself crowdsurfing with the caption “Ireland. God Bless.”

Marr’s current run of tour dates conclude this week with a pair of shows in Manchester on Wednesday and Thursday (September 4-5). He’ll also play at the AIM Awards on Tuesday.

Last month, NME premiered the video for Marr’s single ‘The Bright Parade’.

“This song is a commentary on a celebrity,” Marr said of the track. “The video’s narrative follows me and a friend pursued by an agent of the underworld coming to collect a debt after we traded our souls for fame.”