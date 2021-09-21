Johnny Marr debuts new material and rolls out Smiths classics as he kicks off intimate UK tour

Johnny Marr kicked off an intimate UK tour last night (September 20), debuting new material and playing Smiths classics – see the setlist, footage and remaining tour dates below.

Marr played a show at the Stylus in Leeds to begin a short run of small UK dates in the run-up to the release of new double album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’.

Among the new songs debuted was recently shared first single ‘Spirit, Power And Soul’, while other new material from the album was previewed at the show, including opening song ‘Hideaway Girl’.

Alongside new material, Marr also dusted off Smiths classics including ‘Panic’, ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘The Headmaster Ritual’, before closing the set with ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’.

Watch footage of new songs and Smiths classics from Marr’s Leeds show, along with the full setlist, below:

Thank you Leeds. It’s great to be back. Pic @MarkCasci pic.twitter.com/MovdIvZroz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 20, 2021

Johnny Marr played:

‘Hideaway Girl’

‘Panic’

‘Spirit Power and Soul’ (Live debut)

‘Tenet Time’ (Live debut)

‘New Town Velocity’

‘Rubicon’ (Live debut)

‘Night and Day’ (Live debut)

‘Get the Message’

‘Getting Away With It’

‘The Headmaster Ritual’

‘Sensory Street’ (Live debut)

‘This Charming Man’

‘Walk Into the Sea’

‘Hi Hello’

‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Armatopia’

‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’

‘Easy Money’

Encore:

‘Counter Clock’ (Live debut)

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’

Johnny Marr’s short UK tour continues tonight (September 21) in Blackburn at the King George’s Hall, before he heads to London to play the Electric Ballroom.

The tour then wraps up at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester with a show supporting Courteeners.

See the remaining dates below and pick up tickets here.

Tuesday 21 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Thursday 23 – London, Electric Ballroom

Saturday 25 – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting Courteeners)