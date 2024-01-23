Johnny Marr, Echo & The Bunnymen, Future Islands announced for Glasgow’s Bandstand shows

Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand have announced its first names to play the iconic festival this year.

The festival will return to Kelvingrove Park from July 23 to August 10, where each day will be headlined by a different act. The bandstand has previously seen the likes of Siouxsie Sioux, Sugababes, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor take to the stage.

Now for its ninth edition, Johnny Marr, Echo & The Bunnymen and Future Islands are amongst the acts scheduled to play in the summer. Comedian/musician Bill Bailey is also set to perform, and the festival will be closed by Bananarama.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (January 26) at 9am – get yours here and see below for the full line-up.

Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand lineup is:

JULY

23 – Gabrielle

24 – The Midnight

25 – Johnny Marr

26 – Bill Bailey

30 – Future Islands

AUGUST

1 – Squeeze

2 – The Teskey Brothers

3 – Ziggy Alberts

7 – The Saw Doctors

8 & 9 – Echo And The Bunnymen

10 – Bananarama

Johnny Marr played a four-star set in Manchester last December, where NME said: “Countless artists will strut their stuff on this newest of Manchester stages over the coming years – Underworld and Adrianne Lenker are among those booked in – but Johnny Marr has something virtually irreplaceable: the hard-earned respect and undying love of this proudest of music cities.”

Meanwhile, Echo & The Bunnymen are due to go on their ‘Very Best Of’ tour in March this year. The Liverpudlian band will play a selection of songs from their 40-year-long career – get your tickets here.

Finally, Future Islands are gearing up to release their record ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’. In October last year, they told NME that their albums “have gone from a place where they were just records we were making to actually now being more like chronicles. It’s the next group of chapters of this longer story.”