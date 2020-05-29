Johnny Marr, John Maus and Resident Advisor have curated a series of special Kraftwerk playlists to mark what would have been their All Points East set today (May 29). You can listen to the playlists below.

All Points East was cancelled in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but following the death of member Florian Schneider earlier this month, artists have curated the playlists as an additional tribute to the German electronic pioneer.

A statement on All Points East’s website read: “Friday 29 May would have marked the Kraftwerk show at All Points East and in honour of the band and the recent passing of Florian, we have asked artists from the Friday line-up to compile their most beloved tracks from the masters of electronic.

“An icon in his own right – From his beginnings as guitarist and co-songwriter in The Smiths, to his later collaborations with the likes of Talking Heads, Johnny Marr is one of the most enduring and beloved musical figures in UK music and a firm favourite at All Points East. Johnny’s Kraftwerk picks include Airwaves, Sex Object and many more.”

For Maus’ playlist, All Points East added: “His Kraftwerk picks include Neon Light, Pocket Calculator and The Telephone Call.”

You can listen to Marr’s playlist here, Maus’ playlist here and Resident Advisor’s compilation here.

Schneider, who played the synthesiser, flute, vocoder, saxophone and more, remained in the band until 2008, when he left the group ahead of their world tour, not giving a reason for his departure.

Kraftwerk were set to be heading out on a 50th-anniversary world tour this year, including their London headline show as part of All Points East festival. Those plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following news of his death, tributes from the music world poured in, including ones from Peter Hook and Neu!’s Michael Rother.

Hook said: “Kraftwerk were such a huge influence on us, both musically and stylistically. Ian was so in awe of the way that they dressed and the way they acted as well as their music. It was the perfect triangle. If you listen to a lot of music now, you hear Kraftwerk’s influence completely.”

Rother added: “Florian and his ideas will stay with me and the many musicians he influenced.”

The NME obituary of Schneider said: “For over 40 years, Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider, who died today (May 6) following a short battle with cancer, worked quietly and dutifully at the frontline of sonic advancement. He rarely sought acclaim or recognition and often hid behind mechanical avatars, considering himself a ‘worker’ rather than any form of star.

“Yet his labours changed the world…Schneider’s wider influence rivals the legends of rock’n’roll, Merseybeat and punk rock…an influence so intrinsic to modern culture that, beyond the most rustic acoustic singer-songwriter, it’s difficult to imagine an artist in 2020 who doesn’t owe Schneider a debt.”