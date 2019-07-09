Johnny Marr: “People should refer to Boris as That Wanker Boris Johnson”

Former Smiths man hits out at those who think the ex-foreign secretary is "some cuddly fun character"

Johnny Marr has slammed those who keep referring to Boris Johnson by his first name like “some cuddly fun character”.

The former foreign secretary is often called “Boris” by his fans and Tory Party members.

But the controversial Conservative Party leadership contender has been heavily criticised for his remarks in the past saying Muslim women wearing burkas “look like letter boxes” despite recently claiming that he was defending their right to wear burqas at a Tory hustings event in Nottingham.

Johnson was also recently heavily criticised by the husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran after previously telling a Commons committee when he was foreign secretary that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “teaching people journalism” in Iran.

Now, Marr has hit out at those for describing Johnson as a figure of fun in a post on Twitter in which he wrote: “I wish people would stop referring to ‘Boris’ like he’s some cuddly fun character. They should refer to him by his full name; ‘That Wanker Boris Johnson’.

Marr previously hit out at the former Prime Minister David Cameron saying that he “forbid” the Tory leader from liking his former band The Smiths and “inhuman” treatment of disabled people after it was previously reported that the Tories planned to cut disabled benefits by £30 a week in 2015.

Meanwhile, Marr recently announced details of a homecoming gig in Manchester.

The Smiths legend will play the city’s Albert Hall on September 4, following a smattering of summer gigs across the UK through July and August.