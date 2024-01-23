Johnny Marr reacts to Smiths’ track being used at Trump rallies

Johnny Marr has reacted to a video showing The Smiths track ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’ being played at a Donald Trump rally.

The former president is currently running for the Republican Party nomination to be U.S. President. A video has been making the rounds on X/Twitter showing the famous Smiths B-side track playing at the South Dakota Republican rally last year.

Marr, the former guitarist for the Mancunian band and composer of ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’, expressed his discontent with the song being used by Trump at rallies.

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now,” he wrote in a tweet.

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

Other musicians have previously responded to Trump using their music at his rallies. Last year, Duncan Jones, the son of icon David Bowie, reacted to the former president using the music of his late father to soundtrack his politics.

“Pretty sure this fucker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” he tweeted, adding: “(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)”

It followed Trump using Bowie’s 1977 classic ‘Heroes’ for his 2024 US presidential bid announcement last year. “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up,” Jones tweeted at the time.

“We’ve been though this before,” Jones added. “He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Other acts who have spoken out publicly against Trump’s use of their music include Rihanna, Queen and Adele.

In other news, Marr was announced as one of the names to play at Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand this year.