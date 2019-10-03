Johnny Marr to release vinyl collection of his first ten solo singles

'Single Life' will go on sale in December

Johnny Marr is to release his first ten solo singles as part of a new box set collection, it was announced today.

‘Single Life’ will be a limited edition 7″ collection featuring all of Marr’s first ten solo offerings on coloured vinyl. The collection is set for release on December 6.

From 2012’s ‘Upstarts’ to 2018’s ‘Spiral Cities’, and new live offering ‘Armatopia’, the release also contains vinyl debuts for ‘The Messenger’ which is backed with an unreleased demo version of ‘New Town Velocity’. Details of all tracks are listed below.

‘Single Life’ collection:

The Messenger/New Town Velocity (Demo version)

Upstarts/Psychic Beginner

New Town Velocity/The It-Switch

Easy Money/Use Me Up

Dynamo/Struck

Feel You/Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (Live)

Candidate/Exit Connection

Hi Hello/Jeopardy

Spiral Cities/Spectral Eyes

Armatopia/The Bright Parade

Last month, Marr played two sold out homecoming gigs at Manchester Albert Hall this September after appearances at Lowlands, Pukkelpop and Rock En Seine.

Back in June, Marr also made his fifth appearance at Glastonbury and joined The Killers on stage at the end of their headline set. Marr also headlined London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of Nile Rogers Meltdown in what proved a busy summer for the former Smiths member.

NME spoke to Marr on site at Glastonbury in June, where he opened up about his setlist and who he’d like his next high-profile collaborators to be. “I think I play quite a lot of Smiths’ songs. I play enough. If I were to play any more than I play now then it would tip the balance over,” he told NME’s Andrew Trendell at Worthy Farm.

“For me, a set is a little bit like a movie where you get all your scenes in place. Eventually you get them in the right order as what you want to be as perfect. Sometimes if you play around too much, as much as I like it, you just change the dynamic.”

Speaking of future collaborations, he hinted: “I think me and Bernard [Sumner, New Order/Joy Division] will probably do something again in the future, Maybe I’d like to rope Stephen Morris in at some point. Stephen’s always been one of my favourite musicians – not just because he’s from Manchester, but no one’s ever managed to play like him, before or since. Also, I really rate Gillian too. So maybe I’ll just join New Order… on bass.”