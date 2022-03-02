Johnny Marr says there’s “zero chance” he’ll work with Morrissey again

Johnny Marr has vowed to never work with his former The Smiths bandmate Morrissey again, following the latest war of words between the two musicians.

Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, Marr said there was “zero” chance for him to resume a personal or professional relationship with Morrissey. He said that the last time they spoke was about “18 or maybe 15” years ago.

The latest conflict between the two began when Morrissey asked Marr to stop mentioning him when giving interviews, in reference to an interview that Marr gave with Uncut.

Morrissey posted a lengthy open letter in which he asked Marr: “Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it?”

Marr wrote his own Instagram post: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Marr was also asked about the feud in a recent interview with The Times. “When you’re attacked out of the blue, particularly in public, you have to defend yourself,” he said.

“The letter was designed to be insulting, wasn’t it? That has to have been the idea. If it’s something that’s not based in fact, you have to react in kind, which is just with ridicule.”

He added: “Look, it was about [his wanting] attention…and I’m getting a lot of it. I’ve got my new record coming out, and that’s getting attention too. All my solo records have. I just do what I do. I’ll just carry on being who I am.”

On Friday (February 25), Marr released his latest solo album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’.

In a four-star review, NME said: “This album is the work of a man with no time for big cash reunions or the squabbling that prevents them. Instead, he has turned in a record fuelled by soul and new ideas.”