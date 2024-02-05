Johnny Marr, Suede, The Pretenders among 50 new names for Isle Of Wight 2024 line-up

50 artists have been added to the line-up for Isle Of Wight 2024, including Johnny Marr, Suede and The Pretenders. Check out the full list below.

Set to take place later this summer, the 2024 instalment of the festival will take place at Seaclose Park in Newport between June 20 and June 23. It is also set to feature performances from previously announced headliners The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day.

Now, organisers have revealed 50 more acts joining this year’s bill, including some huge names from across the rock and pop scenes.

Among the newly added artists are solo artist and former Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr, as well as Britpop icons Suede and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Pretenders. The latter will close the Big Top stage on Friday night (June 20).

The following day will see Jessie J take to the main stage. Other acts added to the Saturday instalment include Natalie Imbruglia, Keane and Jake Shears.

The final day of Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 now features Simple Minds, Nothing But Thieves, Beverly Knight and McFly.

Other acts on the line-up include Cian Ducrot, Caity Baser, S Club, Tom Meighan, Wunderhorse, Scouting For Girls, Zara Larsson, The Darkness, Toyah & Robert Fripp, The Mary Wallopers and more.

Check out the current line-up in the poster below, and visit here to buy tickets.

Back in November, it was confirmed that Green Day’s upcoming headline slot on Sunday (June 23) would be their only UK festival performance for 2024.

Announcing the initial line-up, festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s Festival.

“From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year. Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”

Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 hosted headline performances by Pulp, The Chemical Brothers, Robbie Williams and George Ezra.