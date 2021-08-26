Johnny Marr teases release of new music: “I’m back”

Johnny Marr has shared a snippet of new music, hinting that new material is on the way very soon – watch the teaser below.

The former Smiths guitarist last released a solo album with 2018’s ‘Call The Comet’, following on from 2013’s ‘The Messenger’ and the following year’s ‘Playland’.

Earlier this month, Marr announced that he’d signed a new worldwide album deal with the music publisher BMG, and has now teased new music seemingly from that forthcoming album.

Advertisement

I’m back… we’re back. New music. Let’s go,” Marr wrote on Twitter today (August 26) alongside a snippet of new music featuring a harsh electronic drum beat and visuals of Marr in what looks like a new music video.

Watch the teaser below:

Marr is currently working on new music in the studio, and will next play a string of intimate tour dates in the UK in September.

Those gigs will serve as a warm-up for his support slot at the Courteeners’ sold-out show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on September 25.

The new music would be Marr’s first solo efforts since 2019 singles ‘The Bright Parade’ and eco-disco track ‘Armatopia’.

Advertisement

Reviewing his last full-length album, 2018’s ‘Call The Comet’, NME wrote: “Spiritually and politically, Morrissey and Marr couldn’t be much further apart. Creatively, Marr is also lightyears ahead. But as usual, to think of his current music within the prism of a comparison to an artist he’s not worked with in over 30 years would be a grave disservice.

“‘Call The Comet’ is Marr’s most assured solo effort to date. Rather than wallow in the mire of the now, Marr has dreamt of a better tomorrow. In doing so, he’s built one for himself.”