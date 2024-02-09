Johnny Marr tells “true story” about getting egged on ‘Would I Lie To You’: “I was a human omelette”

Johnny Marr appeared on an episode of Would I Lie To You this evening (February 9) and recounted a “true story” about getting egged in Manchester as a teenager.

Would I Lie To You? – which was first broadcast back in 2007 – is presented by Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Trip), and the award-winning programme’s current team captains are David Mitchell (Peep Show) and Lee Mack (Not Going Out).

Per an official description, the trio “encourage their guests to tell the tallest of tales” to the opposing team across three rounds: ‘Home Truths’, ‘This is My…’ and ‘Quick-Fire Lies’. Teams are awarded a point for correctly guessing whether a story is true or not, but their rival team gets a point if they guess incorrectly.

After being described as “this show’s coolest ever guest” by comedian Mack, Marr tried to convince the other contestants that he was telling the truth about the time he was egged after getting sacked from his job at a local co-op in Manchester.

Marr had a job as a teenager “stacking shelves” and “eggs” in the shop for around three weeks before he was “let go”, he told the contestants. A “tradition” of being let go in this way was getting egged, and Marr recalled it resembling “a firing squad” when he was pelted with what felt like “hundreds” of eggs.

He explained: “It was a tradition. When you got fired, if it was a Friday night, you had to go out the back, out the loading bay and you were met by a firing squad.” He described getting the sack as being a bit like “a dishonourable discharge” and how when he left, “about 12 or 14 adults started to egg him.”

The show had a guest called Danny who Marr had to convince the others helped him in some way after the incident.

He continued: “I had to walk all the way home; it was about six miles home and it was dark at this point. I was completely covered in eggs – I was a human omelette.

“Danny’s a friend of mine and lived about a mile from my house. Even though I got nearly home, I was so miserable with it all…I went and knocked on Danny’s door. Danny had a very good laugh; Danny’s family had a very good laugh.”

He then went on to explain how he was able to shower and change at Danny’s house.

After that, Marr recalled how Danny invited him to a party, which he subsequently attended. Marr continued: “I saw this girl in the first twenty seconds and I married her; she’s my wife,” explaining that if he hadn’t have been egged, he may never have met her.

While some contestants thought Marr was lying, he went on to reveal it was in fact a true story.

