Johnny Marr shares first single ‘Spirit, Power And Soul’ from upcoming double album

Johnny Marr has unveiled ‘Spirit, Power And Soul’, the first single from his upcoming new double album project.

The former Smiths guitarist will release a new four-track EP, ‘Fever Dreams Pt 1’, from his double-album on October 15 via BMG. It can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, the release date fo the full double album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, is to be announced. The record will be Marr’s first since 2018’s ‘Call The Comet‘.

Speaking about the new single, Marr said: “’Spirit, Power And Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

Watch the new video below:

‘Fever Dreams Pt 1’ track list:

01. ‘Spirit, Power And Soul’

02. ‘Receiver’

03. ‘All These Days’

04. ‘Ariel’



In July Marr announced that he would play a run of ultra-intimate shows across the UK this September.

To warm up for a huge show with Courteeners at Manchester’s Old Trafford Ground on September 25, the musician will perform three tiny shows in Leeds, Blackburn and London. Tickets for the gigs are on sale here.

The 50,000 capacity Manchester show in support of Courteeners sold out in just 90 minutes after tickets went on sale last month. Blossoms and Zuzu are also on the bill.

See all the dates below:

SEPTEMBER

Monday 20 – Leeds, Stylus

Tuesday 21 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Thursday 23 – London, Electric Ballroom

Saturday 25 – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting Courteeners)

The September shows will mark Marr’s first live performances since he joined Billie Eilishand Hans Zimmer at the 2019 BRIT Awards to perform the James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

Marr has also been announced as support for the US leg of The Killers’ 2022 arena tour dates, which kicks off next August.