Johnny Marr at Mad Cool: “Not everyone in England is a fucking dick”

The guitar icon had a message for Spain

Johnny Marr used his set at Mad Cool Festival 2019 to assure the Spanish crowd that “not everyone in England is a fucking dick”.

During a sun-scorched set loaded with Smiths and Electronic classics as well as favourites from his solo catalogue, Marr saved a special message for the crowd as the show drew to a close.

“This song is for you guys,” said Marr. “I just wanna give you guys a message: not everyone in England is a fucking dick. As a gift to you, I’ll leave you with this song.”

He then proceeded to perform The Smiths’ classic ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ as the finale.

This comes after Marr was highly critical of the potential new Tory leader and future Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I wish people would stop referring to ‘Boris’ like he’s some cuddly fun character,” he told his followers on Twitter. “They should refer to him by his full name; ‘That Wanker Boris Johnson’.”

Marr previously hit out at the former Prime Minister David Cameron saying that he “forbid” the Tory leader from liking his former band The Smiths and “inhuman” treatment of disabled people after it was previously reported that the Tories planned to cut disabled benefits by £30 a week in 2015.

His show at Mad Cool saw him perform the Electronic songs ‘Getting Away With It’ and ‘Get The Message’. Speaking to NME at Glastonbury last month, Marr told us about the chances of him reuniting the band with New Order’s Bernard Sumner.

“I think me and Bernard will probably do something again in the future,” said Marr. “Maybe I’d like to rope Stephen Morris in at some point. Stephen’s always been one of my favourite musicians – not just because he’s from Manchester, but no one’s ever managed to play like him, before or since. Also, I really rate Gillian too,” he said, before joking: “So maybe I’ll just join New Order… on bass.”

Marr’s upcoming UK headline tour dates are below.

Friday July 19 2019 – NORWICH Waterfront

Wednesday July 31 2019 – HULL Welly

Thursday August 01 2019 – MIDDLESBROUGH Middlesbrough Empire

Saturday August 10 2019 – EDINBURGH Princes Street Gardens

Wednesday September 4 2019 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall