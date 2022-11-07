Joji announces huge UK show at London’s Gunnersbury Park 

Joji has announced a huge show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year – find details and purchase tickets below.
The Japanese artist will perform at Gunnersbury Park on August 17, 2023, which will mark his biggest ever UK show. Fans can sign up for pre-sale now here, with artist pre-sale set to begin Wednesday, November 9. General sale starts this Friday, November 11 at 10am – you can buy tickets here.
The show will feature support from Lil Toe and SavageRealm, with more to be announced.
The announcement comes shortly after the release of his new album ‘SMITHEREENS’, which is came out Friday (November 4) via his longtime label 88rising. You can listen to it here.
Joji’s June release and lead single from the new album, ‘Glimpse Of Us’, became a big TokTok hit and marked the artist’s highest ever Billboard Top 100, peaking at Number 8.
‘SMITHEREENS’ is Joji’s first full-length release since 2020’s ‘Nectar’.
You can find Joji’s upcoming tour dates below.
2022
DECEMBER
3– Head In The Clouds Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia
4 – Head In The Clouds Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia
8 – Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand
9 – Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, Philippines
10 – Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, Philippines
2023
JANUARY
30 – Laneway Festival, Auckland, New Zealand
FEBRUARY
4 – Laneway Festival, Brisbane, Australia
5 – Laneway Festival, Sydney, Australia
10 – Laneway Festival, Adelaide, Australia
11 – Laneway Festival, Melbourne, Australia
12 – Laneway Festival, Perth, Australia
MAY
6 – Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
13 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
AUGUST
17 – Gunnersbury Park – London, UK