Joji announces huge UK show at London’s Gunnersbury Park 

Joji has announced a huge show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year – find details and purchase tickets below.

The Japanese artist will perform at Gunnersbury Park on August 17, 2023, which will mark his biggest ever UK show. Fans can sign up for pre-sale now here, with artist pre-sale set to begin Wednesday, November 9. General sale starts this Friday, November 11 at 10am – you can buy tickets here.

The show will feature support from Lil Toe and SavageRealm, with more to be announced.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his new album ‘SMITHEREENS’, which is came out Friday (November 4) via his longtime label 88rising. You can listen to it here.

Joji’s June release and lead single from the new album, ‘Glimpse Of Us’, became a big TokTok hit and marked the artist’s highest ever Billboard Top 100, peaking at Number 8.

‘SMITHEREENS’ is Joji’s first full-length release since 2020’s ‘Nectar’.

You can find Joji’s upcoming tour dates below.

2022

DECEMBER

3– Head In The Clouds Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia

4 – Head In The Clouds Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia

8 – Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand

9 – Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, Philippines

10 – Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, Philippines

2023

JANUARY

30 – Laneway Festival, Auckland, New Zealand

FEBRUARY

4 – Laneway Festival, Brisbane, Australia

5 – Laneway Festival, Sydney, Australia

10 – Laneway Festival, Adelaide, Australia

11 – Laneway Festival, Melbourne, Australia

12 – Laneway Festival, Perth, Australia

MAY

6 – Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

13 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

AUGUST

17 – Gunnersbury Park – London, UK