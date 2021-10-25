JoJo announces UK and European headline tour for 2022

JoJo has announced that she’ll be heading out on a huge headline tour in 2022 that will include a run of UK and European dates.

The R&B singer-songwriter released her capsule project ‘Trying Not to Think About It’ earlier this month, which she followed up with a series of sold out intimate tour dates.

On the heels of both, JoJo has today (October 25) unveiled a heavily packed tour schedule for next year, starting in North America in February and taking in 15 UK and European shows throughout May.

The news comes after JoJo had planned to embark on a UK and European headline tour this year, but in January cancelled the dates due to coronavirus concerns.

“Performing live is one of my favourite parts of being an artist,” JoJo said in a statement. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”

LFG 2022🔥🔥🔥

Presale’s begin tomorrow in select markets. Please check IG story for more details. General on-sale is this Friday, October 29th at 10:00am local time 💙 https://t.co/ny8D1ZwfCW pic.twitter.com/VDCmcau4ua — JoJo. (@iamjojo) October 25, 2021

Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 29) at 10:00am local time – you can get them here. Take a look at the UK and European dates below.

MAY 2022

3 – The Roundhouse, London, UK

6 – Academy, Dublin, Ireland

9 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

10 – The Garage, Glasgow, UK

12 – Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

13 – O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

15 – Alhambra, Paris, France

16 – Luxor, Cologne, Germany

18 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

21 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna, Austria

23 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy

25 – Lido, Berlin, Germany

27 – DR Concert House, Studio 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

28 – Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway

30 – Fryshuset (Klubben), Stockholm, Sweden

Back in May 2020, JoJo opened up about the support she received from Taylor Swift during the protracted legal battle she had with her former record label several years ago.

“I was literally being completely silenced,” she explained. “Taylor is in a different position in her career. I was really sidelined, and it was pretty hurtful.”