JoJo has cut Tory Lanez from her upcoming album after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that the rapper shot her in the foot at a Hollywood Hills party.

Megan was leaving the event with the rapper last month when she suffered gunshot injuries to her feet, which later required surgery.

Tory was later apprehended and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

Advertisement

While Megan refused to discuss the incident and name her shooter, she eventually named Tory as the person who shot her during an Instagram live session last Thursday.

“Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Megan said, “yes, this n**** Tory shot me.”

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

Now, Jojo has confirmed that Tory’s track has been scrapped from the deluxe version of her new album, which will arrive later this month, when a fan asked her to consider re-recording the track without him.

“Def took him TF off (sic),” she tweeted on Friday (August 21).

Opening up in her original confession, Jojo said: “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f**king dragging it.”

Advertisement

She went on to add that she was in a car with Tory when an argument broke out and he shot her as she got out and started to walk away.

It is now believed that the Los Angeles’ District Attorney’s office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.