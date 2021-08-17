JoJo announces new “capsule project”, ‘Trying Not To Think About It’

JoJo has announced a new “capsule project” called ‘Trying Not To Think About It’.

Taking to social media yesterday (August 16), the ‘Leave (Get Out)’ singer confirmed that the 12-track collection will be previewed by the track ‘Worst (I Assume)’ this Friday (August 20). Pre-save it here.

The full project is expected to arrive on October 1 – you can check out its official artwork in the below tweet.

In a statement, JoJo explained that ‘Trying Not To Think About It’ “is a result of feeling sooooo lost, scared, and confused at the end of 2020 – desperate to believe in/find my light once again”.

my new capsule project: 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘵 10/1 💙 the first song – “Worst (I Assume)” – available this Friday 8/20. https://t.co/tviSXORPjG pic.twitter.com/4ZegKlQWQI — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 16, 2021

“Sometimes we feel like we’re the only ones. But we NEVER are alone in our darkness,” she continued. “If you listen, I hope this project makes you feel seen, validated, not crazy, and hopeful that you won’t feel bad forever. You’re more in control than you think.”

The pop star has also announced a string of “intimate” US tour dates in support of the project for this October. Shows will take place in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville and Los Angeles. You can find the full schedule and ticket details here.

JoJo released her latest track, ‘Creature Of Habit’, back in May. The star had planned to embark on a UK and European headline tour this year, but in January cancelled the dates due to COVID concerns.

She revealed at the time that she was working on a new album (presumably ‘Trying Not To Think About It’), which would be followed by a tour in 2022. JoJo released two records last year: ‘Good To Know’ and ‘December Baby’, a special festive collection.