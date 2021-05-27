Listen to JoJo’s atmospheric new single ‘Creature Of Habit’

JoJo has shared a new track called ‘Creature Of Habit’ – you can listen to it below.

The pop star, best known for her 2004 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’, teased the single on Instagram earlier this week with a behind-the-scenes studio clip. “SOON,” she captioned the post.

“I want something more, I wanna love / Some random stranger on the floor of some sleazy hotel room / Far away, but there’s always an excuse to stay” JoJo sings over a sparse instrumental ahead of the song’s dramatic chorus.

Advertisement

“‘Creature of Habit’ is about someone who feels addicted to the habit of a relationship, even though they’re not truly happy in it,” JoJo explained. “Having experienced my own cycles of habits allowed me to find aspects of myself in the lyrics. Walking away from what you’ve become so used to can be really daunting.

“Sometimes it just feels more comfortable to stay in the habit, rather than allowing yourself the discomfort of letting it go. Essentially, it’s the fear of the unknown that keeps us in the habit.”

An accompanying official video for ‘Creature Of Habit’ will arrive at 6pm BST – see the premiere link and a preview clip below.

JoJo had planned to embark on a UK and European headline tour this year, but in January cancelled the dates due to coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

“I’m genuinely heartbroken and devastated,” she told fans at the time. “I miss touring and having the privilege of connecting with you with every fibre of my being. These times are calling for us to stay flexible and try not to be attached to how we think things are going to go.

“So things are just completely out of our control.”

JoJo also promised at the time that she was working on a new album, which would be followed by a tour in 2022. She released two records last year: ‘Good To Know’ and ‘December Baby’, a special festive collection.

Back in May 2020, JoJo opened up about the support she received from Taylor Swift during the protracted legal battle she had with her former record label several years ago.

“I was literally being completely silenced,” she explained. “Taylor is in a different position in her career. I was really sidelined, and it was pretty hurtful.”