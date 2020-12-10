Jon Hopkins shares haunting piano cover of Thom Yorke’s ‘Dawn Chorus’

Jon Hopkins has shared a haunting piano cover of ‘Dawn Chorus’ – taken from Thom Yorke‘s recent solo album, ‘Anima’.

Recorded in one take on the piano he has owned since childhood, the new offering sees Hopkins providing a melancholic transformation of the Radiohead frontman’s original.

“I felt such bliss the first time I heard this piece – it seemed so mysterious and hypnotic, oblique but warm,” Hopkins explained.

“I thought there was so much beauty in that chord sequence that there was room to explore it on the piano and see what grew from it. One day in early April when everything was particularly quiet and surreal outside, I went into my studio for the first time in weeks and ended up recording the whole thing in one take.

“I left it very raw and upfront, with just some sub bass and vocal drones in the background. The whole thing was done in a day and was a very cathartic experience.”

The latest offering comes after Hopkins launched his new ‘Meditations’ series earlier this year, and shared its first track – ‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’.

The track was created using vibrations from a 100-year-old singing bowl that Hopkins found in an antique shop in Delhi.

‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’ appears on a new meditative 24-hour playlist that Hopkins curated for Spotify, which you can listen to here.

Yorke, meanwhile, recently launched a new range of t-shirts to help tackle climate change.