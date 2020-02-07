Jon Hopkins shares stripped-back new track, ‘Scene Suspended’

Jon Hopkins has shared a new track today. You can listen to ‘Scene Suspended’ below.

The stripped-back piano and violin composition, which was first played live by Hopkins at the Sydney Opera House last month, was recorded at London’s Air Studios recently.

Speaking about the track, Hopkins said: “The main tracks on ‘Singularity’ were built of hundreds of layers and processes, and took nearly two years to build.

“Following on from this I’ve been craving a return to simplicity, to acoustic sound and to the instrument I grew up playing. In order to express similar themes but to use as little as possible to achieve this the only sound sources on ‘Scene Suspended’ are piano and violin.”

You can listen to the track below.

Last month, it was announced that Hopkins would be appearing at this year’s Parklife festival.

Performing a DJ set, he will appear alongside Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, JME, Khalid, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Robyn, Anderson .Paak, AJ Tracey, Fatboy Slim and Charli XCX.

Reviewing 2018’s’Singularity’, NME said: “Perhaps the clearest example of Hopkins’ painstaking hypnotic mastery is ‘Luminous Beings’, a 12-minute, glitchy warp-field. First he envelops the listener in a muted, arrhythmic clattering, then, like some beneficent Willy Wonka, sets them adrift in a cloud of bubbling synths, and draws them momentarily above cloud level on a pillow of keening strings before letting them loose again.

“Like the rest of the album, it’s magic, and when closer ‘Recovery’ ends – on the same note upon which the album started – you’ll want to start the trip all over again.”