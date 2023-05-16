Jonas Brothers announce ‘Five Albums, One Night’ North American tour

Jonas Brothers have announced their massive 35-date ‘Five Albums, One Night’ North American tour for this summer.
Following the band’s Broadway residency which saw them perform one album from their discography in its entirety each night and their planning for their Yankee Stadium five albums, one-night show, the brothers have decided that instead of doing a one-off show, they will take the Five Albums, One Night show across North America.
The 35-date run is set to kick off on August 12 with two nights at Yankee Stadium in New York City. From there, the band will spend the following two months making their way through North America making stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The tour will wrap on October 14 in Miami Florida. Check out the tour dates below and visit here for tickets.
FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.
Jonas Brothers ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 Dates are:
AUGUST
12 – Bronx, NY, Yankee Stadium
13 – Bronx, NY, Yankee Stadium
15 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
17 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
19 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
22 — Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
25 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
27 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
30 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
SEPTEMBER
1 – Saint Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair
3 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
6 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
8 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
9 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium
11 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
14 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
16 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center
18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
21 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
22 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
23 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
25 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
26 – Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
28 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
30 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
OCTOBER
1 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
3 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
5 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
7 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
9 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
10 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
12 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
14 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
Jonas Brothers took to social media to share their thought process on the tour and posted a follow-up video sharing “We could not be more excited to celebrate the release of our album, ‘The Album’, in this way, by celebrating the journey that got us here and all of you. This is our most ambitious tour ever. We are so excited to get out there and play for you guys. You asked for it, we’re doing it – five albums, one night.”
In other news, the band’s song ‘Sucker’ will be featured in the ‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ video game tracklist. The video game is set to launch this summer.
They are also set to headline alongside The 1975 at this year’s BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend. The festival will be taking place over Dundee’s Camperdown Park between May 26 and May 28. On Saturday, May 27, Jonas Brothers and The 1975 will headline the main stage, with Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing.