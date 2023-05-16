Jonas Brothers announce ‘Five Albums, One Night’ North American tour

Jonas Brothers have announced their massive 35-date ‘Five Albums, One Night’ North American tour for this summer.

Following the band’s Broadway residency which saw them perform one album from their discography in its entirety each night and their planning for their Yankee Stadium five albums, one-night show, the brothers have decided that instead of doing a one-off show, they will take the Five Albums, One Night show across North America.

The 35-date run is set to kick off on August 12 with two nights at Yankee Stadium in New York City. From there, the band will spend the following two months making their way through North America making stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The tour will wrap on October 14 in Miami Florida. Check out the tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

It’s official! FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR. Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Advertisement

Jonas Brothers ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 Dates are:

AUGUST

12 – Bronx, NY, Yankee Stadium

13 – Bronx, NY, Yankee Stadium

15 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

17 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

19 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

22 — Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

25 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

27 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

30 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

SEPTEMBER

1 – Saint Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair

3 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

6 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

8 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

9 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

11 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

14 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

16 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

21 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

22 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

23 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

25 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

26 – Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

28 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

30 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

OCTOBER

1 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

3 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

7 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

10 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

12 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

13 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

14 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

Jonas Brothers took to social media to share their thought process on the tour and posted a follow-up video sharing “We could not be more excited to celebrate the release of our album, ‘The Album’, in this way, by celebrating the journey that got us here and all of you. This is our most ambitious tour ever. We are so excited to get out there and play for you guys. You asked for it, we’re doing it – five albums, one night.”

Let’s get it!! THE TOUR starts this August in NYC! Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! pic.twitter.com/l17ON1zXXg — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Advertisement

In other news, the band’s song ‘Sucker’ will be featured in the ‘Samba de Amigo: Party Central’ video game tracklist. The video game is set to launch this summer.

They are also set to headline alongside The 1975 at this year’s BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend. The festival will be taking place over Dundee’s Camperdown Park between May 26 and May 28. On Saturday, May 27, Jonas Brothers and The 1975 will headline the main stage, with Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing.