A collection of poetry written by the band's late frontman Stewart Lupton will also be released

Jonathan Fire*Eater’s ‘Tremble Under Boom Lights’ EP is getting a reissue.

Jack White‘s Third Man Records will release an expanded edition of the New York rockers’ influential 1996 EP next month, which marks the first time ever it’s been made available digitally. It will also be the first time in over 20 years that it’s been pressed on vinyl.

The forthcoming reissue will feature five bonus cuts, including the previously unreleased ‘In the Head’, which is believed to be the last record Jonathan Fire*Eater ever recorded together before they disbanded in 1998.

Ahead of its release, Third Man has shared the EP’s opening track, ‘The Search For Cherry Red’. Listen to it below:

In addition to the reissue, Third Man Books will also publish a collection of poems written by late frontman Stewart Lupton titled The Plural Atmosphere. Before his death in 2018, one of Lupton’s wishes was to release his own poetry.

The ‘Tremble Under Boom Lights’ reissue and The Plural Atmosphere arrive October 18. You can pre-order them here.

